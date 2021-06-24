Jiang Wenhua, a teacher at Fudan University, one of the top five universities in China, allegedly killed his boss over a ‘work grievance’. Photo: 163.com
Chinese university department head’s fatal stabbing prompts debate over promotion equality for junior staff
- Under the ‘up-or-out’ system, researchers work for up to seven years before a review for tenure; anyone not passing is automatically fired
- Some universities reportedly hire huge numbers of researchers to compete for a single job
Topic | China Society
Jiang Wenhua, a teacher at Fudan University, one of the top five universities in China, allegedly killed his boss over a ‘work grievance’. Photo: 163.com