Students in China often study extensively outside of school due to the country’s highly-competitive education system. Photo: Getty Students in China often study extensively outside of school due to the country’s highly-competitive education system. Photo: Getty
China Society
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China creates thousands of free childcare centres to help parents cope with after-school tutoring crackdown

  • In March, President Xi Jinping described off-campus training programmes as a ‘social problem’
  • Some parents have said the move does not tackle the underlying issue of competition in China’s education system

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 5 Jul, 2021

