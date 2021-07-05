Students in China often study extensively outside of school due to the country’s highly-competitive education system. Photo: Getty
China creates thousands of free childcare centres to help parents cope with after-school tutoring crackdown
- In March, President Xi Jinping described off-campus training programmes as a ‘social problem’
- Some parents have said the move does not tackle the underlying issue of competition in China’s education system
Topic | China Society
