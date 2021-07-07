A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty
A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty
China Society
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Man who broke China’s harsh child restriction laws by having eight children gets massive fine reduction

  • The family kept having children until they had two boys. One daughter was given away because they could not afford to support her
  • Medieval and misogynistic ideas about the value of sons over daughters persist in much of China

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:19am, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty
A man who was fined millions of yuan for having eight children in violation of China’s strict population control laws has made a deal to pay a reduced amount. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE