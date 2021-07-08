People suspected of taking part in a scheme to convince people they can be reunited with their ex are detained in Shandong province. Photo: The Paper
Alleged gang of fake ‘relationship saviours’ in China detained after client’s ex marries someone else during service period
- Police believe the gang was taking people’s money and not attempting to provide services
- In one case, someone lost 120,000 yuan (US$15,400) to the scheme
