Tencent is integrating a system that tries to pinpoint kids who are violating Chinese laws regulating the time allowed playing mobile games. Photo: AFP
Tencent updates system that kicks off 17.84 million kid gamers per day with ‘midnight patrol’

  • Under Chinese law, it is illegal for kids to game between 10pm and 8am
  • But kids have found many clever loopholes to circumvent restrictions

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jul, 2021

