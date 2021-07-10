Tencent is integrating a system that tries to pinpoint kids who are violating Chinese laws regulating the time allowed playing mobile games. Photo: AFP
Tencent updates system that kicks off 17.84 million kid gamers per day with ‘midnight patrol’
- Under Chinese law, it is illegal for kids to game between 10pm and 8am
- But kids have found many clever loopholes to circumvent restrictions
Topic | China Society
Tencent is integrating a system that tries to pinpoint kids who are violating Chinese laws regulating the time allowed playing mobile games. Photo: AFP