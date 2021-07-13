For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP
For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Aiming for a boy: Parents with two daughters are taking advantage of China’s three-child policy

  • In rural parts of China, traditional beliefs in the benefits of a large family are still important
  • Experts hope ‘another chance’ reduces sex-based abortions, adoptions or abandonments

Topic |   China's population
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:55pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP
For some families in China, the three-child policy is another opportunity to try and have a boy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE