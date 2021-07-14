A mother struck a bargain with her son so she could work from home without distraction. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese work-from-home mother makes ‘don’t ask mum’ deal with bratty and overly dependent child
- A mother working from home was so sick of her son’s bratty behaviour she made a deal to stop him from pestering her
- He now has to sort his own clothes, get his own water and solve his maths homework on his own
