A mother struck a bargain with her son so she could work from home without distraction. Photo: SCMP Artwork A mother struck a bargain with her son so she could work from home without distraction. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese work-from-home mother makes ‘don’t ask mum’ deal with bratty and overly dependent child

  • A mother working from home was so sick of her son’s bratty behaviour she made a deal to stop him from pestering her
  • He now has to sort his own clothes, get his own water and solve his maths homework on his own

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 14 Jul, 2021

