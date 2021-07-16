China’s job market has not been able to keep up with the massive expansion of the country’s higher education system which is churning out millions of job hungry graduates each year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s universities produce millions of graduates each year, but many can’t get a decent job and end up unemployed or in factories
- A record high of 9.09 million university graduates entered the job market this summer, increasing from 8.74 million in 2020, according to the Ministry of Education
- Nearly a third of the 135 newly enrolled production line workers at a tobacco factory held a master’s degree
