The rate of myopia spiked in China in 2020 as children were forced to spend more time inside due to pandemic prevention measures. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus prevention measures may have sabotaged China’s fight against nearsightedness
- A study of almost 2.5 million children found the growth rate of myopia almost tripled during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Officials said Covid-19 lockdowns forced children indoors, which could explain the increase
