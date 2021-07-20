Chinese people donated more than 2 million yuan (US$262,000) since July 17 support a Chinese father and his daughter after they were seriously burned when the electronic bicycle they were riding burst into flames. Photo: Handout Chinese people donated more than 2 million yuan (US$262,000) since July 17 support a Chinese father and his daughter after they were seriously burned when the electronic bicycle they were riding burst into flames. Photo: Handout
A Chinese father and daughter are in critical condition after e-bike they were riding explodes

  • People have donated over 2 million yuan (US$262,000) to support the family after the incident went public
  • The e-bike industry is alarmed as spontaneous explosions while riding are extremely rare

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jul, 2021

