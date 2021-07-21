A 68-year-old man who had difficulty walking died after spending 47 days in a Shenyang nursing home, with footage allegedly showing him being abused by his carer. Photo: Weibo
China aged care abuse: man who died from unknown cause was beaten and tied to a wheelchair by his carer, video reveals
- Chinese nursing care homes had about 8.3 million beds as of the end of last year, meaning that there were only three beds for every 100 elderly people
- In one recent case an elderly woman was given double the recommended dose of a medication that was expired
