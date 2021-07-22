People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP
China floods: Good Samaritans show flood-hit Zhengzhou residents kindness
- At least 33 people are dead after heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Henan province in China
- Business owners including cinemas and guest houses have opened accommodation to affected residents
Topic | Extreme weather in China
