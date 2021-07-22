People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP
People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China floods: Good Samaritans show flood-hit Zhengzhou residents kindness

  • At least 33 people are dead after heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Henan province in China
  • Business owners including cinemas and guest houses have opened accommodation to affected residents

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:27pm, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP
People wading through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE