A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese parents are hanging on to after-school tutoring amid crackdown

  • China’s crackdown on tutoring agencies has left parents concerned that their children will be left behind
  • Experts say ‘group education anxiety’ will make the reforms a challenge on the ground

Topic |   China education
Kevin McSpaddenAlice YanPhoebe Zhang
Kevin McSpadden , Alice Yan in Shanghai and Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:49pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
A teacher (standing) is tutoring students, all from rich families, on English at a private institute in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
READ FULL ARTICLE