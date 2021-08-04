An activist captured the moment when he met the confinement wife for the baby he was pretending to buy. Photo: The Paper. Photo: AFP An activist captured the moment when he met the confinement wife for the baby he was pretending to buy. Photo: The Paper. Photo: AFP
Police in China detain head of bogus reproductive health company that was buying and selling babies

  • The company acted as a middleman to connect people who were desperate for babies to women willing to give theirs up
  • Police detained the company boss under suspicion of running an illegal surrogacy company and human trafficking

Topic |   Human trafficking
Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 4:33pm, 4 Aug, 2021

