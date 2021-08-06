An official call by the government for citizen-submitted propaganda messages to promote the three-child policy was widely mocked online. Photo: AFP An official call by the government for citizen-submitted propaganda messages to promote the three-child policy was widely mocked online. Photo: AFP
‘Have babies or go to jail’: Chinese internet mocks official call for 3-child policy propaganda submissions

  • One popular fake slogan said, ‘Women who have three children die young’
  • It brings to mind an age when the one-child-policy propaganda was often cruel

Topic |   China's population
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:14am, 6 Aug, 2021

