An official call by the government for citizen-submitted propaganda messages to promote the three-child policy was widely mocked online. Photo: AFP
‘Have babies or go to jail’: Chinese internet mocks official call for 3-child policy propaganda submissions
- One popular fake slogan said, ‘Women who have three children die young’
- It brings to mind an age when the one-child-policy propaganda was often cruel
Topic | China's population
