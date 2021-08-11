English is a major part of a Shanghai student’s academic requirements, even though Shanghai officials banned examinations for English in 2004 – a move that was widely ignored.

“The main purpose back then was also to reduce the exam burden on students,” said Xiong Bingqi, vice-president of 21st Century Education Research Centre.

Advertisement

“However, some schools continued organising exams or administered them in other forms, such as giving students a major English assignment before the end of the term,” he said.

He added that cancelling English exams for young students does not mean it has become less important.

03:22 Crackdown on private tutoring leaves industry, students and parents drawing a blank

Xiong said the total scores for English in both the zhongkao and gaokao, China’s two most important entrance exams for secondary schools and universities, are worth 150 points, the same as Chinese and mathematics.

“There’s not any school, student or parent who dares to ignore this subject,” he said.

Unlike other regions in China, where students start learning English from grade three, children in Shanghai start from grade one and have relatively high competence in the language.

Pupils wear masks at their desks in Shanghai. Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chinese education authorities have pushed for reforms to reduce academic demands on young students since the late 1980s.

Advertisement

Numerous directives have been issued over the past three decades in the hope of saving children from excessive workloads. They ranged from limiting school hours and homework to cracking down on academic competitions.

The education reform agenda has accelerated dramatically in recent months as the central government announced a range of detailed measures to alleviate students’ burden both at school and after school last month.

Advertisement

The changes included a crackdown on after-school tutoring businesses that included rules such as banning new companies, outlawing courses on weekends and forcing them to relicense as non-profits organisations.