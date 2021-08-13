Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English
Chinese tutoring schools scramble for loopholes as top-tier firm Wall Street English collapses amid crackdown
- Wall Street English, one of China’s wealthiest English tutoring companies, is expected to file for bankruptcy next week
- Private institutions are scrambling to offer services that comply with new regulations
