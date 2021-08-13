Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English
Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese tutoring schools scramble for loopholes as top-tier firm Wall Street English collapses amid crackdown

  • Wall Street English, one of China’s wealthiest English tutoring companies, is expected to file for bankruptcy next week
  • Private institutions are scrambling to offer services that comply with new regulations

Topic |   China education
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:58pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English
Wall Street English, a tutoring company in China, is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Wall Street English
READ FULL ARTICLE