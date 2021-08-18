Taiwan's RT-Mart apologised after a news report revealed a store in eastern China was selling expired pork at reduced prices. Photo: Handout Taiwan's RT-Mart apologised after a news report revealed a store in eastern China was selling expired pork at reduced prices. Photo: Handout
Taiwan's RT-Mart apologised after a news report revealed a store in eastern China was selling expired pork at reduced prices. Photo: Handout
‘I can smell it through my mask’: Taiwanese retail giant accused of selling extremely spoiled pork

  • The hypermarket chain, RT-Mart, apologised after a news report found a facility used tricks to hide expired meat
  • The reporter got hired by the company in June and videotaped employees reselling the bad product

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:07am, 18 Aug, 2021

