Taiwan's RT-Mart apologised after a news report revealed a store in eastern China was selling expired pork at reduced prices. Photo: Handout
‘I can smell it through my mask’: Taiwanese retail giant accused of selling extremely spoiled pork
- The hypermarket chain, RT-Mart, apologised after a news report found a facility used tricks to hide expired meat
- The reporter got hired by the company in June and videotaped employees reselling the bad product
Topic | China food safety
Taiwan's RT-Mart apologised after a news report revealed a store in eastern China was selling expired pork at reduced prices. Photo: Handout