A couple learns about jade clothes sewn with gold wire at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua A couple learns about jade clothes sewn with gold wire at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Why China is in love with archaeology and palaeontology

  • Major discoveries are big hits in China, and even little celebrations of the sciences are everywhere
  • And while the country‘s long history has a role to play, the foundation runs much deeper than that

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Aug, 2021

