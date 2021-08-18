A couple learns about jade clothes sewn with gold wire at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Why China is in love with archaeology and palaeontology
- Major discoveries are big hits in China, and even little celebrations of the sciences are everywhere
- And while the country‘s long history has a role to play, the foundation runs much deeper than that
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
A couple learns about jade clothes sewn with gold wire at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua