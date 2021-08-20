The market for growth hormones for children is growing in China as parents worry that short kids will be left behind. Photo: Xinhua The market for growth hormones for children is growing in China as parents worry that short kids will be left behind. Photo: Xinhua
Parents in China are giving their children growth hormones to make them taller

  • Some parents are concerned that their children will be left behind by society if they are seen as short
  • America’s Food and Drug Administration also approved the use of human growth hormones for children

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:21pm, 20 Aug, 2021

