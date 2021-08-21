Two skeletons unearthed in north China appear to be in a lover’s embrace. Researchers found a band on the woman’s ring finger. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese archaeologists discover ‘embracing lovers’, but it is the ring that intrigues
- Scientists discovered well-preserved skeletons of what looks like two embracing lovers
- The woman was wearing a band on her ring finger, begging the question of if it was a symbol of love
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
