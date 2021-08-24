Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com
Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China shocked after Shanghai fines man US$21,500 for trimming his own tree

  • The man was told by the authority he had violated greenery regulations by cropping the tree without obtaining the government’s approval
  • However, the size of the penalty has outraged many in China and has attracted widespread media attention

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:50am, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com
Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE