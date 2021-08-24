Shanghai man receives massive fine for trimming tree he planted outside his home. Photo: 163.com
China shocked after Shanghai fines man US$21,500 for trimming his own tree
- The man was told by the authority he had violated greenery regulations by cropping the tree without obtaining the government’s approval
- However, the size of the penalty has outraged many in China and has attracted widespread media attention
Topic | China Society
