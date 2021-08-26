Wu Xieyu was on the run for three years after murdering his mother because he thought her life had lost meaning. Photo: Handout
Death penalty for former top Chinese student who killed his mother to ‘save her’
- Wu Xieyu killed his mum because he believed she had lost her will to live after her husband died
- The man was on the run for three years and managed to defraud his family out of US$216,000
Topic | Crime
