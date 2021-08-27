The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP
The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese government names and shames private tutoring reform violators

  • The Ministry of Education published details of people and institutions who had violated the new private tutoring regulations
  • In some cases, the teachers’ surnames and subjects they taught were published online

Topic |   China education
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 3:18pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP
The Chinese Ministry of Education posted five examples of people or institutions that had violated the new private tutoring rules. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE