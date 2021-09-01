Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua
Over 5,200 private Chinese kindergartens went out of business in 2020
- Experts and business owners blame a mix of the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s plummeting birth rate
- The country has also tried to make preschools more public, to mixed results
Topic | China education
Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua