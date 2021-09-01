Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua
Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Over 5,200 private Chinese kindergartens went out of business in 2020

  • Experts and business owners blame a mix of the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s plummeting birth rate
  • The country has also tried to make preschools more public, to mixed results

Topic |   China education
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua
Thousands of private kindergartens in China went out of business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low birth rates. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE