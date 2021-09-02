This image is from a video taken on the Xian subway and shows a guard violently dragging a woman off a train after a row with passengers. Photo: Handout
Rough treatment by security of woman passenger in China draws concerns, official response sparks outrage
- The woman was manhandled and forcibly removed from the train
- The response from Xian metro caused further outrage, partly because it appeared to be dishonest
Topic | China Society
