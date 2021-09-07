Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty
Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s foreign students beg Beijing to allow them to return to the country to resume university study

  • For the last 20 months China has refused to allow foreign students to return to resume university study
  • Only students from South Korea have been granted visas after the two countries made a reciprocal deal in July last year

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty
Foreign students queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccines at Hainan Medical University on June 8, 2021. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE