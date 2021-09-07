Police said they will not arrest an Alibaba manager after an employee accused him of sexually assaulting her after a business banquet celebration. Photo: AFP
Prosecutors in China drop case against ex-Alibaba manager accused of sexually assaulting colleague but police order 15-day detention
- The woman alleged that her manager and a client sexually assaulted her in her hotel room after a celebration banquet
- On Tuesday, Alibaba issued a statement that read, ‘We will take it as a lesson and keep improving ourselves’
Topic | Crime
Police said they will not arrest an Alibaba manager after an employee accused him of sexually assaulting her after a business banquet celebration. Photo: AFP