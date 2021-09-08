Over the past summer, Chinese authorities have cracked down on both celebrities and the fan groups that surround them. Weibo’s Chaohuas, or “super topics”, are in the crosshairs. Photo: Reuters
From hero to zero: How Weibo’s star-making ‘super hashtags’ became target of censorship
- Called Chaohuas, these online groups launch celebrities into new stratospheres of stardom
- But they are a target for government regulations and low-hanging fruit for recent censorship
