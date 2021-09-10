The suspect Xie Lei was caught after a woman’s body was found in luggage he left behind when trying to get into a cab. Photo: Jiangxi City Public Security Bureau
Police in China arrest man carrying bloodstained luggage containing the dead body of a woman
- The victim was identified as a 19-year-old woman, a colleague of the accused at a local KTV bar
- The accused fled the scene after the cab driver called the police and was later arrested after allegedly stealing clothing and food
Topic | China Society
