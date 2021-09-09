China has spent the past few months reforming its domestic education industry. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese government to crack down on underground private tutoring market
- The Education Ministry posted a decree on Wednesday that said it would crack down on hidden private-tutoring services
- People and companies have offered ‘consulting’ or ‘home economics’ to get around the new reforms
Topic | China economy
