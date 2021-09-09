A woman who murdered seven people including a three-year-old girl has been sentenced to death in China. Photo: Handout
China’s notorious female serial killer Lao Rongzhi sentenced to death for killing 7 people including a child after 20 years on the run
- The murders involved robbery and extortion, including one case where a 3-year-old child was killed
- Lao Rongzhi claims her former boyfriend coerced her into taking part and maintains she is innocent
