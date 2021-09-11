Some scholars have said the Sanxingdui ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are more important than the Terracotta Army in Xian. Photo: Xinhua Some scholars have said the Sanxingdui ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are more important than the Terracotta Army in Xian. Photo: Xinhua
Treasure trove of artefacts revealed at one of world’s most remarkable archaeology sites in southwest China

  • A partially destroyed gold mask awed the world in March, and scientists just revealed a new one that has been almost fully preserved
  • A jade knife looks like it could have been time travelled from 3,000 years ago to be used during a modern dinner party

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:08am, 11 Sep, 2021

