Some scholars have said the Sanxingdui ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are more important than the Terracotta Army in Xian. Photo: Xinhua
Treasure trove of artefacts revealed at one of world’s most remarkable archaeology sites in southwest China
- A partially destroyed gold mask awed the world in March, and scientists just revealed a new one that has been almost fully preserved
- A jade knife looks like it could have been time travelled from 3,000 years ago to be used during a modern dinner party
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
Some scholars have said the Sanxingdui ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are more important than the Terracotta Army in Xian. Photo: Xinhua