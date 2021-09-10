A cosmetic surgery clinic has denied claims it botched an eye surgery after three people were arrested for beating a client who was seeking a refund. Photo: Baidu
A cosmetic surgery clinic has denied claims it botched an eye surgery after three people were arrested for beating a client who was seeking a refund. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Video emerges of Chinese cosmetic surgery owner beating client for seeking a refund for botched eye surgery

  • In the video, the owner of the clinic can be heard demanding the client withdraw a formal complaint made to authorities about her eye surgery
  • The company is not authorised to perform cosmetic surgery on national business registration platform

Topic |   Crime in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:49pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A cosmetic surgery clinic has denied claims it botched an eye surgery after three people were arrested for beating a client who was seeking a refund. Photo: Baidu
A cosmetic surgery clinic has denied claims it botched an eye surgery after three people were arrested for beating a client who was seeking a refund. Photo: Baidu

Police in eastern China detained the owner of a cosmetic surgery clinic after a video of her beating a client and making threats emerged online.

The incident occurred when the client complained about a failed eye surgery to the local market supervision authority and sought a refund from Xiyue Cosmetic Surgery clinic in Jinan, in eastern China’s Shandong province, Red Star News reported.

In the video, the owner of the clinic, identified only by the surname Liu, and two staff snatched the mobile phone of the client, surnamed An, when they saw she was calling the police.

As An tried to leave the premises, Liu stopped her and forced her to sit down and sign an agreement to settle the dispute.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“After you sign the agreement, you should call the market authority to withdraw your complaint. Only after you finish calling the authorities will I let you go,” Liu said in the video.

The clinic owner demanded the client cancel her complaint with the local regulator and threatened to detain her and beat her until she complied. Photo: Baidu
The clinic owner demanded the client cancel her complaint with the local regulator and threatened to detain her and beat her until she complied. Photo: Baidu

“If you say a word to the market authority that does not satisfy me, I will slap your face, you know?

“Your complaint brought me trouble. Do you think I will let you leave Jinan alive?” she said.

Liu was detained and charged with illegal imprisonment, local police said on Thursday.

Two of her employees, surnamed Qu and Sun, have been charged with the same offence but have been released on bail.

Read more

Botched nose job: Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ after cosmetic surgery

Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ botched nose job

Read more

Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead

Woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic procedure left her brain dead

Read more

Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection

Woman dies after liposuction results in flesh-eating bacteria infection

Read more

Hong Kong woman who lost legs and four fingers to sepsis after botched experimental therapy says she was not told of deadly side effects

Botched experimental therapy victim says she was not told of deadly side effects

Read more

Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner; botched eye procedures under investigation

Hong Kong patient’s death, botched eye procedures to be investigated

Read more
Botched nose job: Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ after cosmetic surgery
Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ botched nose job
Read more
Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead
Woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic procedure left her brain dead
Read more
Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection
Woman dies after liposuction results in flesh-eating bacteria infection
Read more
Hong Kong woman who lost legs and four fingers to sepsis after botched experimental therapy says she was not told of deadly side effects
Botched experimental therapy victim says she was not told of deadly side effects
Read more
Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner; botched eye procedures under investigation
Hong Kong patient’s death, botched eye procedures to be investigated

It is unclear who shot the video and uploaded it to social media.

Xiyue Cosmetic Surgery released a statement on Weibo on Tuesday denying there had been a problem with An’s surgery and that a refund was not warranted. The company accused An of damaging its reputation and claimed she was a well known “troublemaker at hospitals” and claimed she had a team helping her hype up the incident online.

The clinic owner and two staff restrained the woman physically in the disturbing video. Photo: Baidu
The clinic owner and two staff restrained the woman physically in the disturbing video. Photo: Baidu

Authorities ordered the clinic to stop operations after the scandal came to light.

A check of the national business registration platform Tianyan showed that Xiyue’s scope of business does not include cosmetic surgery and it does not have a medical institution licence, Red Star News reported.

In July, a medical cosmetic clinic in Hangzhou was ordered to close and compensate the family of an online beauty influencer

who died after a botched liposuction surgery
. The 33-year-old woman developed a serious skin infection and ended up in intensive care for two months before dying.

Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration.

Read more

Botched nose job: Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ after cosmetic surgery

Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ botched nose job

Read more

Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead

Woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic procedure left her brain dead

Read more

Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection

Woman dies after liposuction results in flesh-eating bacteria infection

Read more

Hong Kong woman who lost legs and four fingers to sepsis after botched experimental therapy says she was not told of deadly side effects

Botched experimental therapy victim says she was not told of deadly side effects

Read more

Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner; botched eye procedures under investigation

Hong Kong patient’s death, botched eye procedures to be investigated

Read more
Botched nose job: Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ after cosmetic surgery
Chinese actress shares photos of ‘nightmare’ botched nose job
Read more
Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead
Woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic procedure left her brain dead
Read more
Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection
Woman dies after liposuction results in flesh-eating bacteria infection
Read more
Hong Kong woman who lost legs and four fingers to sepsis after botched experimental therapy says she was not told of deadly side effects
Botched experimental therapy victim says she was not told of deadly side effects
Read more
Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner; botched eye procedures under investigation
Hong Kong patient’s death, botched eye procedures to be investigated