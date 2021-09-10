“After you sign the agreement, you should call the market authority to withdraw your complaint. Only after you finish calling the authorities will I let you go,” Liu said in the video.

The clinic owner demanded the client cancel her complaint with the local regulator and threatened to detain her and beat her until she complied. Photo: Baidu

“If you say a word to the market authority that does not satisfy me, I will slap your face, you know?

“Your complaint brought me trouble. Do you think I will let you leave Jinan alive?” she said.

Liu was detained and charged with illegal imprisonment, local police said on Thursday.

Two of her employees, surnamed Qu and Sun, have been charged with the same offence but have been released on bail.

It is unclear who shot the video and uploaded it to social media.

Xiyue Cosmetic Surgery released a statement on Weibo on Tuesday denying there had been a problem with An’s surgery and that a refund was not warranted. The company accused An of damaging its reputation and claimed she was a well known “troublemaker at hospitals” and claimed she had a team helping her hype up the incident online.

The clinic owner and two staff restrained the woman physically in the disturbing video. Photo: Baidu

Authorities ordered the clinic to stop operations after the scandal came to light.

A check of the national business registration platform Tianyan showed that Xiyue’s scope of business does not include cosmetic surgery and it does not have a medical institution licence, Red Star News reported.