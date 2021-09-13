“Oceans of parcels” arrived at Chinese universities as new students moved in ahead of the school year. Photo: Baidu
‘Parcel oceans’ inundate Chinese universities as Covid-19 rules make it hard to move living necessities
- Universities in China are often segregated from the rest of the city so they do not become a source of a Covid-19 outbreak
- But the rules make it difficult for new students to use private transport to move their possessions
Topic | China education
