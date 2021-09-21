As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty
As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China census: analysis shows 149 cities are now in the ‘deep ageing’ population category in a troubling sign for future economic growth

  • New analysis of China’s population census data reveals rapidly ageing cities across the country
  • The economic implications could be dire as the ageing population puts more pressure on the workforce and economic growth

Topic |   China Society
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:15am, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty
As able-bodied adults seek work in cities in hopes of better income, more areas in China are inhabited mostly by the elderly and children. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE