Mid-Autumn Festival death of toddler in Shenzhen highlights danger of leaving children in cars

  • The girl was apparently left in the car after her family returned home from a lunch excursion
  • The tragedy was yet another high-profile case of vehicular heatstroke in China

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:24pm, 24 Sep, 2021

A little girl died in China after she was left in a car following a lunch excursion during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Shutterstock
