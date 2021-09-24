A little girl died in China after she was left in a car following a lunch excursion during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Shutterstock
Mid-Autumn Festival death of toddler in Shenzhen highlights danger of leaving children in cars
- The girl was apparently left in the car after her family returned home from a lunch excursion
- The tragedy was yet another high-profile case of vehicular heatstroke in China
