A woman in China is devastated after her three cats owned were killed after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Photo: weixin.qq.com
China coronavirus: killing of 3 cats who tested positive for Covid-19 while owner was in hospital sparks heated debate
- The woman had contracted the virus and was in hospital, while her three cats were being looked after by local community workers
- The workers asked for her permission to euthanise the cats after they tested positive, but it remains unclear if she gave final permission
Topic | China Society
A woman in China is devastated after her three cats owned were killed after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Photo: weixin.qq.com