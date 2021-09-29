A woman in China is devastated after her three cats owned were killed after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Photo: weixin.qq.com A woman in China is devastated after her three cats owned were killed after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Photo: weixin.qq.com
China coronavirus: killing of 3 cats who tested positive for Covid-19 while owner was in hospital sparks heated debate

  • The woman had contracted the virus and was in hospital, while her three cats were being looked after by local community workers
  • The workers asked for her permission to euthanise the cats after they tested positive, but it remains unclear if she gave final permission

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:55pm, 29 Sep, 2021

