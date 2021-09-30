A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock
The ‘CEO’ is a man: how Chinese artificial intelligence perpetuates gender biases
- The study found searching for words like ‘CEO’ or ‘scientist’ often returns images of mostly men
- Algorithms have been scrutinised across the world for their ability to reinforce cultural stereotypes
Topic | Artificial intelligence
