A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock
A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

The ‘CEO’ is a man: how Chinese artificial intelligence perpetuates gender biases

  • The study found searching for words like ‘CEO’ or ‘scientist’ often returns images of mostly men
  • Algorithms have been scrutinised across the world for their ability to reinforce cultural stereotypes

Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:25am, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock
A report out of Shanghai says one way to improve gender imbalances in artificial intelligence is to provide more education opportunities for girls and women. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE