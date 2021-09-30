Online scammers try to build months-long relationships with their victims before convincing them into fraudulent investments. Photo: Shutterstock
Online ‘pig butchering’ love scams have gone global after getting their start in China
- The scam involves building a relationship, often romantic, with a victim before convincing them to make a fraudulent investment
- Victims are often well-educated women and the amount of money stolen tends to be significant
Topic | Scams and swindles
