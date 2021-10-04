Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty
After Beijing’s ban on tutoring industry, Chinese parents turn to black market to find teachers
- China banned after school private tutoring earlier this year, amid concern too much pressure was being placed on children and parents
- The competition to achieve top marks and get into the right university is intense in China where the right education is seen as paramount to success in life
Topic | China Society
