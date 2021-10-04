Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty
Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

After Beijing’s ban on tutoring industry, Chinese parents turn to black market to find teachers

  • China banned after school private tutoring earlier this year, amid concern too much pressure was being placed on children and parents
  • The competition to achieve top marks and get into the right university is intense in China where the right education is seen as paramount to success in life

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty
Parents are finding ways to get around a ban on after school tutoring. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE