China’s coronavirus patients subject to abuse and bullying as new outbreaks emerge

  • Covid-19 patients are being named and shamed and online by aggressive vigilantes
  • Cyberbullying is rife online in China and experts say better education is needed

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Oct, 2021

