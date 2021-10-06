When Zou Yaqi published a few short clips from her art project on Weibo she was not prepared for the controversy that followed. Photo: Weibo
China’s ‘fake socialite’: student who lived for free for art school project caught up in wealth inequality controversy
- Zou Yaqi spent 21 days in Beijing sleeping in the halls of extravagant hotels, trying on expensive jewellery and eating for free
- The student has been surprised by the criticism of the project but says it was not about wealth inequality, but about living off society’s excess
