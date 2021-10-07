Chewing betel nuts is common across Asia. This woman from Thailand has stained teeth from long-term use. Photo: Steve Thomas Chewing betel nuts is common across Asia. This woman from Thailand has stained teeth from long-term use. Photo: Steve Thomas
A ‘cancerous snack’ is starting to see raised eyebrows from Chinese government

  • Chewing betel nuts is common across Asia, and is famous for turning users’ mouths a bright red colour
  • But the links to oral cancer are shocking, so the Chinese government is trying to clamp down on advertising

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:59am, 7 Oct, 2021

