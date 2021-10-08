A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu
A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Private hospital in China suspends operations after allegation it tricked a minor into having unnecessary cervical surgery

  • The girl’s parents claim she was tricked into having surgery to remove cervical polyps
  • The hospital was also suspended because the surgery took place without a guardian’s consent or presence

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu
A Shaanxi private hospital been suspended from operating after the parents of a teenage girl claim their daughter was conned into having unnecessary cervical surgery. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE