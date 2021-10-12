Competition for teaching jobs in China has risen dramatically in recent years. Photo: Handout Competition for teaching jobs in China has risen dramatically in recent years. Photo: Handout
China’s tutor ban adds to surge in PhDs competing for high school teaching jobs, renewing debate on job competition and qualifications

  • At one high school, four of the seven final applicants for a biology teaching position held doctorates
  • China’s tutoring ban has left thousands unemployed and narrowed career prospects for the millions of graduates the country churns out each year

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:15am, 12 Oct, 2021

