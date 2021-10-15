Despite having only a high-school education, a father in Kunming taught himself how to produce drugs for his son who suffers from Menkes disease. Photo: Weibo
A Chinese father could not find drugs to treat his son’s rare genetic disease, so he decided to make them himself
- Xu Wei’s son was diagnosed with Menkes Disease, a rare disorder that usually results in death
- Xu began to manufacture experimental drugs in his home to keep his son alive
Topic | China society
Despite having only a high-school education, a father in Kunming taught himself how to produce drugs for his son who suffers from Menkes disease. Photo: Weibo