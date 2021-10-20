China plans a major shake-up of physical education in schools and its sporting laws: Getty Images
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: China unveils physical fitness and exercise overhaul for schools ahead of games
- Proposed changes to China’s National Sports Law will be a major shakeup for physical education in the country’s schools
- President Xi has repeatedly stressed the need to improve physical fitness in China amid rising obesity rates
