Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu
Blogger in China accused of inventing poor farm boy in video to build audience on social media
- Authorities claim the man found the boy, made his face dirty, and had him read from a script pretending to be a struggling orphan
- Meigu county in Sichuan in southwestern China, was declared poverty-free last year, making the video potentially embarrassing for authorities
Topic | China society
