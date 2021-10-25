Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu
Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Blogger in China accused of inventing poor farm boy in video to build audience on social media

  • Authorities claim the man found the boy, made his face dirty, and had him read from a script pretending to be a struggling orphan
  • Meigu county in Sichuan in southwestern China, was declared poverty-free last year, making the video potentially embarrassing for authorities

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:36pm, 25 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu
Chinese vlogger summoned by authorities after posting video showing an ‘orphan’ with a dirt-covered face telling an allegedly made-up sad story to boost online traffic. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE