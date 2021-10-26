A man walks in front of the New Oriental Education headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia A man walks in front of the New Oriental Education headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s largest private education company cuts services for youngsters amid tutoring reforms

  • New Oriental Education said it would cancel all of its tutoring services for preschool and junior secondary school kids
  • It is the latest in a string of high-profile changes after China revamped its regulations that stifled the private tutoring industry

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 3:56pm, 26 Oct, 2021

A man walks in front of the New Oriental Education headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia
