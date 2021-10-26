A man walks in front of the New Oriental Education headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s largest private education company cuts services for youngsters amid tutoring reforms
- New Oriental Education said it would cancel all of its tutoring services for preschool and junior secondary school kids
- It is the latest in a string of high-profile changes after China revamped its regulations that stifled the private tutoring industry
Topic | China’s crackdowns
